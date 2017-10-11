Logo
F1 - Wolff hits back at Marko over ’style’ comment

"We think with our heads rather than our balls"


11 October 2017 - 10h12, by GMM 

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hit back at his Red Bull counterpart Dr Helmut Marko.

At Suzuka, Marko slammed Wolff for lacking "style" by meeting with Jos Verstappen, the father of Red Bull driver Max.

Wolff hit back: "I have had a good relationship with Jos since Max was not even close to formula one."

The Mercedes chief described his meeting with Jos and the Dutchman’s management as mere "coffee with friends".

According to Bild newspaper, Wolff also responded to Marko’s claim that only Red Bull has the "balls" to give F1 debuts to young drivers, "in contrast to Ferrari and Mercedes".

Wolff hit back: "Quite honestly, here at Mercedes we think with our heads rather than our balls."



