Toto Wolff has admitted he asked for Esteban Ocon to let Lewis Hamilton past in Monaco.

Wolff is the team boss at Mercedes, and Ocon is a Mercedes junior driver.

The Frenchman currently drives for Mercedes-powered Force India, and after Monaco he seemed to hint that ’team orders’ were in play when Hamilton sped past during the race.

"I’m a Mercedes driver," Ocon said. "You should ask the boss."

Wolff was asked by a reporter for La Derniere Heure if he gave the order for Ocon to let Hamilton through, and responded: "Yes."

Asked why, the Austrian added: "It is how it is."