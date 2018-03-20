Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Wolff confident amid Hamilton contract delay

"The logical outcome is that he stays with us"


20 March 2018 - 11h11, by GMM 

Toto Wolff is still confident Lewis Hamilton will sign up with Mercedes beyond 2018.

Earlier, amid claims a contract announcement was imminent, Hamilton suggested that the process may in fact be delayed.

When asked about the state of the negotiations, boss Wolff said about a conclusion to the deal: "It’s a matter of days, maybe weeks.

"But the logical outcome is that he stays with us," he told APA news agency.

It is believed Hamilton and Wolff are squabbling over the contract details, including the retainer and the duration.

"It’s about the details that we want to formulate correctly," Wolff said.

"It may be Lewis’ penultimate or last contract, so it’s about the running time. But I’m very optimistic that it will happen."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 09/03 (289 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 08/03 (450 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 07/03 (577 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 06/03 (380 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 01/03 (305 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 28/02 (154 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 27/02 (413 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 26/02 (496 photos)
Photos - Toro Rosso STR13 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1