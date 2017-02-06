Logo
F1 news

F1 - Wolff comments on Carey’s ’super bowl’ hopes

"There must be an attractive supporting programme"


6 February 2017 - 16h43, by GMM 

Two F1 figures have shrugged at new chief executive Chase Carey’s aim of turning every grand prix weekend into "the super bowl".

"The super bowl," former FIA president Max Mosley told ITV when asked about the new F1 chief’s American football analogy. "Is that so wonderful?"

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff agreed: "The thing is that 21 super bowls will not be as good as a one-off super bowl.

"What Carey actually meant is that we have to spice up the formula one races," he told the Austrian business magazine Trend.

"There must be an attractive supporting programme around the races," Wolff added.

But Wolff insisted that although Carey’s goals are laudable, the existing F1 ’show’ is already good.

"Formula one is still one of the best functioning sports in the world. But it is clear that changes must take place," he added.



