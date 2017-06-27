Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Wolff argues against further penalty for Vettel

"He got his penalty already so it’s over"


27 June 2017 - 11h24, by GMM 

Toto Wolff thinks Sebastian Vettel’s act of Baku ’road rage’ should now be forgotten.

As the Ferrari driver runs through his super license ’penalty points’, there are rumours the FIA is still contemplating further sanctions for his apparent deliberate crash into Lewis Hamilton last Sunday.

Auto Motor und Sport quoted a Baku race steward as saying they "almost" decided to disqualify Vettel during the race.

What is clear is that, between the championship contenders, emotions ran high not just during the race but also afterwards.

Mercedes’ Hamilton suggested he would not answer a call from Vettel to discuss the incident.

But Mercedes chief Wolff said: "I think they should talk with each other once tempers have cooled.

"I think in a few days time Seb will realise that his action was not great.

"Definitely the events were not helpful for the future of their relationship, but it was always clear that this could happen.

"I think there is still respect between the two of them. They are two greats of the sport."

Meanwhile, Wolff thinks the issue of further penalties for Vettel should not be revisited by the FIA.

"He got his penalty already so it’s over. My head is already in Spielberg," he insisted.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1