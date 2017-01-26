Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Wolff admits Bottas rivals on 2018 radar

"There are a lot of options for 2018 onwards"


26 January 2017 - 09h42, by GMM 

Toto Wolff has admitted that Valtteri Bottas needs to prove he should keep his new seat at Mercedes beyond 2017.

Unusually for a top team, Mercedes has signed only a one-year deal with the Finn.

Wolff admitted to Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport that the short deal leaves Mercedes’ options open in the event that Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz might be available for 2018.

"Of course," said the Mercedes boss.

"Neverthelesss, we would like the Bottas solution to work and the question of a new driver will no longer be posed.

"But as you can see from Nico (Rosberg), tomorrow’s situation can be different from today’s. We’ll see how Bottas compares with Lewis (Hamilton) and how the other drivers are going as well. Also our own boys at Sauber (Pascal Wehrlein) and Force India (Esteban Ocon).

"There are a lot of options for 2018 onwards," Wolff added.

Wolff also played down Mercedes’ loss of its technical chief Paddy Lowe, saying the team is "very strong" in terms of other technical personnel.

But asked if Lowe’s successor will be the Ferrari refugee James Allison, he answered: "We will have to wait, but of course, James must be on the radar of every top team."

Finally, Wolff responded to those who say that although the chassis and tyre rules are changing dramatically for 2017, it will be Mercedes’ engine that continues to set the pace.

"At the end of last season, the difference between the power units was only one and a half tenths," he said. "So it could be less than a tenth this season. Then it will be again be more about the chassis."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1