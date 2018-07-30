Logo
F1 - Winter testing in Bahrain not likely - Lowe

"As far as I know, it’s not going to happen for now"


30 July 2018 - 15h13, by GMM 

Plans to move winter testing for 2019 to Bahrain appear to have been derailed.

We reported recently that, after the new track surface and freezing temperatures in Barcelona badly affected the 2018 pre-season, moves were afoot to transfer the winter running next year to Bahrain.

Liberty Media was reportedly even on board to help with the extra transport costs.

But it then emerged that several teams were opposed to the idea.

And now Spain’s Marca reports that Jerez is being touted as a new option, so that winter testing can remain in Europe but avoid the problems of Barcelona and the costs of Bahrain.

When asked about the Bahrain proposal, Williams’ Paddy Lowe said: "As far as I know, it’s not going to happen for now.

"I think it was clear during the course of last week that there is not enough support to do it.

"I think Barcelona is on the table and Jerez is an option and there may be other places to consider as well, but those are the two most likely," Lowe added.


