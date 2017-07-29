Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Wing controversy ’storm in a teacup’ - Red Bull

"In our opinion the wing is entirely legal"


29 July 2017 - 13h33, by GMM 

Red Bull has hit back at claims its new front wing design is teetering on the brink of legality.

The former champions appear to be in the running to take on Mercedes and Ferrari for outright victory on the twisty Hungaroring.

The pace boost comes hot on the heels of claims a new flexing front wing design penned by Adrian Newey has caught the attention of rivals and the FIA, prompting a minor redesign.

"We took the brace (modification) out and put it back in again," top engineer Paul Monaghan said in Hungary.

"In our opinion the wing is entirely legal. We satisfy every FIA requirement."

Monaghan says any suggestion the wing is obviously flexing is just an "optical illusion".

"If you had more knowledge of the design of the wing and the shape I think you’d realise it’s nothing more than a storm in a teacup," he insisted.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1