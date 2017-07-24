Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Williams not ready for 2018 driver topic

"We have decided to let the driver question rest for a while"


24 July 2017 - 15h52, by GMM 

Williams is not ready to show its hand regarding its driver lineup for 2018.

While it is reported that Haas is definitely keeping Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen next year, less clear is whether Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll are staying at Williams.

"We have decided to let the driver question rest for a while," deputy team boss Claire Williams is quoted by Speed Week.

"We currently have a tough fight on the track and do not want this kind of topic as a distraction," she added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1