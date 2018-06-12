Logo
F1 - Williams needs more time to fix car issues

"It’s a difficult time for everyone"


12 June 2018 - 14h35, by GMM 

Paddy Lowe says Williams’ problems will still take more time to solve.

Russian driver Sergey Sirotkin admitted the 2018 car was "the slowest" in the field in Canada, indicating that Williams is struggling to fix its issues.

"The problems that we had in Canada are the same we have had since the beginning of the season," technical boss Paddy Lowe said.

"We’ll deal with them as soon as we can. They are related to aerodynamics, and the solution takes time," he added. "We understand the causes but it’s still not easy to eliminate the problems."

Lowe said the situation is difficult on the team, from the drivers to the mechanics and beyond.

"It’s a difficult time for everyone, especially the racing team at the track, because the same amount of work is done regardless of whether the car is fast or slow.

"It’s important to work with a good morale, and that’s hard when there are obvious problems with the car," he said.

Lowe also said Sirotkin and his teammate Lance Stroll "have the right attitude".

"They’re not lacking motivation or energy," he said.

"In difficult situations, some drivers start to lose their temper and it can emotionally affect everyone," Lowe added.

"I’ve worked with an excellent driver in particular, who won many races and more than one title, who at the end of a race would say whatever he thinks. So different drivers behave differently in this or that situation.

"But this does not happen here — I don’t have to worry about it."


