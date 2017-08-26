Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Williams eyes Alonso for 2018

"The two sides have been talking for some time"


26 August 2017 - 10h08, by GMM 

British team Williams is making a bid to sign Fernando Alonso for 2018, according to multiple media reports.

After three years of struggling with McLaren-Honda, the Spanish driver is openly assessing his limited options for next season.

But McLaren is making clear it wants to keep him.

"We will do everything we can to keep Fernando," said managing director Jonathan Neale.

Alonso’s options actually appear limited, with Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull apparently having no vacancies.

Renault is one option for the 36-year-old, but another may now be emerging - Williams.

"Auto Motor und Sport call it a rumour, but at Auto Bild Motorsport we know that Williams and Alonso are on the brink of a sensation," the German publication said.

"The two sides have been talking for some time."

He would presumably take Felipe Massa’s place, as Williams is yet to commit to the veteran Brazilian for 2018.

"There’s no reason not to go for another year if the package is right," Massa said at Spa. "But I’m completely relaxed, no matter what happens."

An Alonso-Williams collaboration makes sense, as the British team is eyeing a return to regular podium places, considering deepening its relationship with Mercedes, and looking to keep sponsor Martini happy with an experienced driver.

And sources report that Lance Stroll’s billionaire father Lawrence is also keen on Alonso joining Williams, as his 18-year-old son could learn a lot from the two-time champion.

Auto Bild claims: "Lawrence Stroll is willing to pay Alonso’s EUR 25 million salary personally, as he wants the best driving instructor and development aid for his son.

"Stroll even plans to take over the Williams team, having already invested at least EUR 40 million," the report added.

McLaren could replace Alonso with 17-year-old British youngster Lando Norris, who has reportedly already begun a series of private F1 tests.

"McLaren is letting him drive at every opportunity," an insider said.

Finally, another option for Alonso may be Force India.

"We would be the ideal team for him," said sporting director Otmar Szafnauer.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Friday (796 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Thursday (443 photos)
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1