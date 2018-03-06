Williams has denied claims it pushed the FIA to issue a clampdown on how manufacturers like Mercedes supply engines to customer teams.

Ahead of the 2018 season, the FIA has told manufacturers that they must supply identical equipment to their engine customers.

One rumour was that Williams prompted the FIA to act.

But team boss Claire Williams said the Grove based team "refute any suggestion that we have questioned the parity of the power units provided by Mercedes".

"We are absolutely confident that the power units used by Mercedes, Force India and ourselves are identical in terms of both hardware and software," she added.

"We have an excellent professional and personal relationship with Mercedes, and our focus is firmly on continuing the good work that we have started".