F1 - Williams denies Kubica deal done

"Nothing is planned this weekend in Abu Dhabi"


22 November 2017 - 07h32, by GMM 

Williams has denied reports Robert Kubica is definitely returning to F1 with the British team next year.

Earlier, multiple authoritative sources said the Pole’s comeback has now been definitively agreed, with Kubica perhaps having signed a two-year deal.

But a Williams spokesperson told us: "Although conversations are ongoing with Kubica, it is still yet to be finally decided who will replace Felipe Massa.

"We will make an announcement when we have something to announce but nothing is planned this weekend in Abu Dhabi."



