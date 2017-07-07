Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Williams defends Stroll’s private tests

"The purpose is just to familiarise with the track"


7 July 2017 - 12h14, by GMM 

The next steps in Lance Stroll’s private test programme are not known.

This week, ex-Williams driver Jacques Villeneuve criticised his former team for organising private tests in a 2014 car for Stroll, the son of Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

"It’s not fair to the other drivers because he is the only one to have this privilege thanks to his money," said the 1997 world champion.

Indeed, 18-year-old Stroll’s last test outing was in Austin just prior to his maiden podium in Baku.

When asked when the next test will take place, Williams deputy Claire Williams said: "We do not have detailed information about whether this private testing will continue."

Told that Williams should at least be more open about Stroll’s programme, she added: "You mean we need to do these tests publicly and invite the fans?

"The purpose is just to familiarise with the track so there’s nothing to see," said Williams.

When asked if he will get more private testing in the near future, Stroll said in Austria: "Actually I don’t know, but I don’t think so."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1