Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Williams’ ’daring’ car needs more time - Stroll

"But I feel much better in the car now"


22 March 2018 - 14h55, by GMM 

Lance Stroll has admitted Williams needs "time" to get the most from its 2018 car.

Once a stronger force behind the top three teams, the British outfit had a less competitive winter with its new car and young driver lineup of Stroll and rookie Sergey Sirotkin.

"The design of the new car is more daring, and it will take a little more time to get the most out of it," Stroll told the Canadian newspaper La Presse.

"The car is already better than last year’s, but that’s the same for everyone," he added. "We’ll only know in Melbourne where we are."

Stroll, still 19, is often dismissed as a ’pay driver’, and he admitted that it’s "true" that he struggled at times last year alongside Felipe Massa.

"But I feel much better in the car now and, with experience, I think I can be much faster," he said.

"It’s hard to do well in qualifying when, like me last year, the day ends in Q1 or Q2. It’s hard to get used to the tyres and find the limit of the car when you only have one or two laps to do it.

"But I now know more about what to expect, so I think I can do a lot better in qualifying," Stroll added.

He also said he has learned a lot about setting up the car and finding a good balance, and is therefore ready to be the most experienced Williams driver.

"Sergey and I have a very experienced team around us, and I’m very comfortable in the team. I know all the circuits and the routine.

"I will do my best, and I don’t see why I will not have a better season than the last. What remains to be seen is if the car will be competitive," Stroll said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Thursday (667 photos)
Photos - The new Mercedes AMG GT R safety car
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 09/03 (289 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 08/03 (450 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 07/03 (577 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 06/03 (380 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 01/03 (305 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 28/02 (154 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 27/02 (413 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 26/02 (496 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1