F1 - Williams considers di Resta for 2018 seat

"We consider every option"


4 August 2017 - 11h33, by GMM 

Paul di Resta has suddenly entered the running to race for Williams in 2018.

Until Hungary, where he took over from the ill Felipe Massa, the 31-year-old Scot had not raced in F1 since losing his Force India seat in 2013.

However, Scot di Resta has kept his racing instincts sharp with a full-time DTM seat, whilst being on-hand at grands prix as a pundit for British television and Williams’ reserve driver.

He then performed well with no practice laps in Massa’s Williams race cockpit, with team technical boss Paddy Lowe declaring: "We’re keeping our minds open for the coming year.

"We consider every option," Lowe is quoted by Spain’s El Confidencial. "I think he (di Resta) has a good reputation after this weekend, and I’ve heard he might also get a call from Mercedes. So that’s the situation."



