Williams confirm this morning it will run Robert Kubica and Sergey Sirotkin for the Abu Dhabi Pirelli tyre test, alongside current race driver Lance Stroll.

The Pirelli tyre test will take place over two days at the Yas Marina circuit during the week following the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

On day one Robert Kubica will drive the FW40 in the morning session, before Lance Stroll takes over in the afternoon. On day two Sergey Sirotkin will drive in the morning and afternoon sessions before handing over to Robert in the late afternoon.

The test is aimed at evaluating 2018 candidate tyres on behalf of the Formula One tyre supplier Pirelli. Williams is excited to have this opportunity to assess the new tyres across such an interesting range of drivers: Lance, as confirmed race driver for 2018, Robert with his huge experience, and Sergey as a very promising young talent in Formula One.