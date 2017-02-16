Logo
F1 - Williams appoints Dirk de Beer as Head of Aerodynamics

"I am extremely pleased to be joining Williams"


16 February 2017 - 16h30, by Olivier Ferret 

WILLIAMS MARTINI RACING is pleased to announce that Dirk de Beer has been appointed as the team’s new Head of Aerodynamics, and will join the company on 1 March 2017.

Dirk arrives at Williams with a wealth of experience. He began his career at Swift Engineering, where he worked primarily on IndyCar design and went on to enjoy a brief spell at Sauber F1 Team as an Aerodynamicist, before joining Renault (Lotus F1 Team) in 2008.

After five years in the role of Head of Aerodynamics at Renault he moved to Ferrari in 2013 as Chief Aerodynamicist, where he worked until announcing his departure from the team last season.

Commenting on the announcement Dirk said: “I am extremely pleased to be joining Williams. The team has an incredible heritage in Formula One, and I’m proud to now be a part of that. I’m looking forward to working with Dave Wheater and the Williams aero team to help continue driving forward the development of the car throughout the season and beyond. I would like to thank Williams for giving me this opportunity.”

Deputy Team Principal, Claire Williams added: “We’re delighted to have someone with Dirk’s vast experience joining us. Having spent several years as a Head of Aerodynamics in Formula One, his knowledge and technical expertise will undoubtedly be a great asset to the team in our continued push to restore Williams to the front of the grid.”



