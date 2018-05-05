Logo
F1 - Who works in Formula One 2018 - Now available

The 29th Edition is here


5 May 2018 - 10h44, by Olivier Ferret 

The who works in F1 is the most unique, helpful & yearly updated B2B publication to get easy and accurate access to companies and individuals within the Formula One worldwide, with a direct link to the Formula One community, thanks to more than 4000 people with positions and contact details & 300 companies.

Book – Mobile App - eBooks for computers - 3 differents options availables : Regular printed book, Mobile application for smartphones when travelling or eBooks for your office work. Be in direct contact with everyone listed in just a few clicks, Hyperlinks, telephone numbers, email addresses, Twitter, Faceboook, websites.

For 29 years now Who Works in Formula One has been the standard reference work world-wide to go behind the scenes in Formula One and get to the people making this year’s decisions. Our unique Who Works format brings together updated, comprehensive data for F1 professionals and fans alike: teams and drivers, cars and engines, team principals and front-line people, engineers, heads of marketing and communication, sponsors, key suppliers, journalists and photographers, TV and radio crews, racing circuits, promoters and organisers, race officials and more.

Who Works has no rival in the current market-place. Working closely with teams, sponsors and suppliers, with circuits and the media, we update every edition at season’s start to guarantee your access to accurate, reliable information.

Buy online at www.whoworksin.com
For more details call +44 207 1930 686



F1
