F1 - Wehrlein withdraws from Race of Champions

Statement on Pascal Wehrlein from the Race Of Champions


22 January 2017 - 16h05, by Olivier Ferret 

Following his accident during yesterday’s Race Of Champions at Miami’s Marlins Park, German driver Pascal Wehrlein will take no part in today’s ROC Nations Cup as a precautionary measure on doctors’ advice.

Wehrlein said: “I’m very sorry to withdraw from today’s ROC Nations Cup. I’d really like to race again and I feel fine, but the doctors have advised me to rest so of course I will take their advice. It’s no more than mild discomfort but my real priority for the coming year is my Formula 1 season. So while I’m sad to be missing out on all the action, I send my best wishes to my team-mate Sebastian Vettel and the rest of the competitors here in Miami and I wish them another exciting day’s racing.”

Video:



