Pascal Wehrlein insists he is not dwelling on having missed out on the plum Mercedes seat for 2017.

The young German was seriously considered as a potential replacement for the retired Nico Rosberg, but the seat ultimately went to Valtteri Bottas.

"I’ve already forgotten about it completely," Wehrlein, who will instead race for Sauber in 2017, is quoted by the German broadcaster RTL.

"From the moment it was clear that I would be with Sauber this year, I focused completely on that," he added.

Wehrlein was speaking as he attended the first Barcelona test, and is hoping to get a green light over the weekend to return from a back injury next week.