Pascal Wehrlein has been given the green light to return to action with Sauber this week.

Having switched to the Swiss team from Manor, the Mercedes junior had to sit out the first test in Barcelona last week with a back injury sustained at the race of champions event.

"The problem was that I hit the tec-pro barrier with my helmet," the German is quoted by Bild newspaper.

But Wehrlein was able to continue a modified fitness programme as he was replaced in Barcelona by the Ferrari junior Antonio Giovinazzi.

However, it is believed that if Wehrlein’s convalescence had continued, Sauber may need to have turned to Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc for a longer-term solution, with Giovinazzi needed by the works team as Ferrari reserve.

But on Monday, 22-year-old Wehrlein announced on Twitter: "Green light for tomorrow! Can’t wait to be on track!"

Sauber confirmed the news, saying its new team driver will be in action in the Ferrari-powered car as the final Barcelona test begins on Tuesday.