Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Wehrlein ’delighted’ to join Sauber - report

"Sauber is clearly improving now"


16 January 2017 - 08h35, by GMM 

Pascal Wehrlein has admitted he is heading to Sauber for 2017.

It is yet another strong sign that Valtteri Bottas’ move from Williams to Mercedes to replace new world champion Nico Rosberg is complete.

Wehrlein was earlier a strong contender to replace the retiring Rosberg, but recent reports suggested a deal for the Mercedes junior to instead move from embattled Manor to the Ferrari-powered Sauber team has been agreed.

"Sauber is clearly improving now," Roger Benoit, a veteran F1 journalist, quoted German Wehrlein as saying.

"I’m delighted to be a part of this great team," Wehrlein added, according to the Swiss newspaper Blick.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Saturday (596 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1