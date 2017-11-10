Logo
F1 - Wehrlein admits Williams ’only option’ for 2018

"If you do not have any sponsors, it’s not possible..."


10 November 2017 - 09h31, by GMM 

Pascal Wehrlein has admitted Williams is his last hope of staying on the F1 grid for 2018.

The German does not deny reports that the Swiss team Sauber has decided to oust him after the Abu Dhabi finale.

"I think my sporting performance now has no effect," Wehrlein, 23, said.

"The races here and in Abu Dhabi will not be decisive. We will not score points and everyone knows that," he added.

"I would say that Williams is my only option for 2018," France’s Auto Hebdo quotes him as saying in Brazil.

"I was told pretty early on that there would probably be no room at Sauber next year.

"And if I miss next season, then returning to formula one after that would be very difficult," Wehrlein added.

Wehrlein admitted that financial backing is a problem, amid Toto Wolff’s recent claim that Mercedes cannot support a driver forever.

"If you do not have any sponsors, it’s not possible to organise a cockpit today on your own. It doesn’t work," he said.

"If my family could pay five to ten million it would be different, but they cannot."



