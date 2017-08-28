Logo
F1 - Wehrlein admits Sauber exit likely

"I do not think I’ll have a place at Sauber next year"


28 August 2017 - 12h05 

Pascal Wehrlein has given the strongest sign yet that he will leave Sauber at the end of the year.

Recently, both the German, his Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, and Sauber chiefs have hinted that Wehrlein will be replaced next year by a junior Ferrari driver.

Wehrlein, 22, admitted at Spa: "I do not think I’ll have a place at Sauber next year.

"It certainly looks as though Ferrari will use their young drivers," he told the German broadcaster Sky.



