Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Wehrlein admits Ferrari junior could oust him

"Obviously Ferrari want to promote their drivers"


25 August 2017 - 09h50, by GMM 

Pascal Wehrlein has admitted he might find himself ousted by Sauber at the end of the year.

There are reports that after new team boss Frederic Vasseur swapped the team’s planned 2018 Honda deal for an extension with Ferrari, the new arrangement could see a Ferrari junior join Sauber next year.

"Obviously Ferrari want to promote their drivers," German Wehrlein, who is in Mercedes’ driver programme, said at Spa.

"They (Ferrari) have two strong drivers so it makes sense. As for my programme for 2018, I don’t know anything yet," he added, referring to Ferrari juniors Antonio Giovinazzi and Charles Leclerc.

"But I don’t have a backup plan. It’s only August. This year I signed the contract in January and the year before it was even February, but I do hope I will find out soon what is coming for me in 2018," Wehrlein said.

Asked if he would consider a stop-gap solution for 2018 as a ’reserve driver’, Wehrlein answered: "There is no point discussing that now. Talks are underway.

"There are usually different options and you always go for the best one."

Finally, Wehrlein said he is expecting Sauber to now switch focus to its 2018 car.

"It is likely that the configuration of the car will remain until the last race in Abu Dhabi," he confirmed, "but there are still things we can do with the settings."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Thursday (443 photos)
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1