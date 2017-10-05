Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Wehrlein a contender for Williams seat - Wolff

"I think Williams is talking to four drivers"


5 October 2017 - 09h00, by GMM 

Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a fourth candidate to become Lance Stroll’s teammate at Williams next year.

Earlier, reports circulated that Robert Kubica and Paul di Resta will go head-to-head in unofficial ’shootout’ tests later this month.

But Bild newspaper quotes Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff as saying: "I think Williams is talking to four drivers.

"(They are) Robert, Paul, Felipe and Pascal."

Kubica’s high-profile hopes could get a boost this weekend at Suzuka, with his co-manager Nico Rosberg in the paddock on television commentary duties for broadcaster Sky.

But Wolff also referred to German Wehrlein, who is in danger of losing his Sauber seat next year as the Swiss team looks to bring in Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc.

Earlier, it was believed Mercedes-backed Wehrlein had been ruled out by Williams, as team sponsor Martini wanted at least one 2018 driver to be over the age of 25.

But Auto Bild reports that Williams has "confirmed that the use of a driver over 25 is not a contractual commitment".

The report explained that at the few countries on the F1 calendar where the legal alcohol consumption age is 25, test driver di Resta could stand in as a PR representative.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1