Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Wehrlein ’100pc’ after doctor checks

"I made a check to ensure the old injury was not hurt again"


9 June 2017 - 13h22, by GMM 

Pascal Wehrlein has confirmed reports that he is back to full fitness after his early-season back injury.

The German had to miss the start of the 2017 season with fractured vertebrae, and he got another scare in Monaco when his helmet struck the barrier in a clash with Jenson Button.

So before he was cleared to race in Canada this week, he returned to the doctor.

"I made a check to ensure the old injury was not hurt again," Wehrlein is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport.

"Of course I am very happy that I am 100 per cent fit again. So I don’t have to worry about that anymore," the Sauber driver added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1