Mark Webber has hit out at Williams’ 2018 driver lineup.

Many have criticised the once-great British team’s decision to overlook Robert Kubica in favour of the well-sponsored Russian rookie Sergey Sirotkin.

Sirotkin pairs with Lance Stroll, making it among the youngest, least experienced but also the most lucrative ’pay driver’ F1 lineups of all time.

Former Williams driver Webber said in Melbourne when asked how he feels about the pairing: "Not happy.

"There’s not a person out there that doesn’t want to see Williams do well, and to do that they need a marriage between experience and the future," he told Metro newspaper.

"You need chemistry between the drivers. F1 isn’t a finishing school, it needs drivers who can deliver from the off," said Webber.