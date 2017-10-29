Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Wales Rally GB: Ogier seals title, Evans nets maiden WRC victory

Neuville won the final live TV Power Stage


29 October 2017 - 14h25, by www.wrc.com 

Sébastien Ogier clinched his fifth consecutive FIA World Rally Championship title in Britain on Sunday afternoon.

Third place at Dayinsure Wales Rally GB in a Ford Fiesta guaranteed the crown for the 33-year-old Frenchman, whose private M-Sport World Rally Team secured the manufacturers’ title for the first time since 2007.

Team-mate Elfyn Evans claimed his maiden WRC victory on home soil. He became the first Briton to win the four-day forest road event since 2000, heading Thierry Neuville’s Hyundai i20 by 37.3sec. Ogier was a further 7.9sec behind.

Neuville won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points. Kris Meeke took four points for second in a Citroën C3 with Jari-Matti Latvala claiming three in third. Ogier and Andreas Mikkelsen took two and one point respectively.

More news to follow



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Poland
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Italia Sardegna (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Italia Sardegna (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Portugal (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Portugal (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Argentina
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC