Sébastien Ogier clinched his fifth consecutive FIA World Rally Championship title in Britain on Sunday afternoon.

Third place at Dayinsure Wales Rally GB in a Ford Fiesta guaranteed the crown for the 33-year-old Frenchman, whose private M-Sport World Rally Team secured the manufacturers’ title for the first time since 2007.

Team-mate Elfyn Evans claimed his maiden WRC victory on home soil. He became the first Briton to win the four-day forest road event since 2000, heading Thierry Neuville’s Hyundai i20 by 37.3sec. Ogier was a further 7.9sec behind.

Neuville won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points. Kris Meeke took four points for second in a Citroën C3 with Jari-Matti Latvala claiming three in third. Ogier and Andreas Mikkelsen took two and one point respectively.

More news to follow