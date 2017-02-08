Logo
WTCC - Volvo Polestar confirms WTCC line-up announcement plans

It will be at the end of the month


8 February 2017 - 18h08, by Emmanuel Touzot 

Polestar Cyan Racing, Volvo’s factory team in the FIA World Touring Car Championship, will reveal its driver line-up on 27 February.

The Swedish squad has been tight-lipped on who will drive its fleet of Volvo S60 Polestar TC1s in the WTCC this season, beyond confirming that it will expand its assault from two to three cars as it chases the coveted FIA World Touring Car Championship for Manufacturers.

One driver who definitely won’t form part of Volvo’s plans is Robert Dahlgren, who announced his decision to call time on his professional driving career last month to work in car retail instead. The talented Swede took part in three WTCC events for Polestar Cyan Racing in 2016, scoring points in the Opening Race at WTCC DHL Race of Qatar last November.

Polestar will make its announcement in Gothenburg, Sweden at 14h00 local time on 27 February. The 2017 WTCC begins in Marrakech, Morocco from 7-9 April.



