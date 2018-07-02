Logo
F1 - Villeneuve questions Vandoorne’s drive

"There wasn’t the next step"


2 July 2018 - 15h10, by GMM 

Jacques Villeneuve has questioned Stoffel Vandoorne’s drive to succeed in formula one.

Vandoorne arrived in F1 last year, but at the tail of the Honda era and now also with Renault power, the Belgian has struggled to make an impression alongside Fernando Alonso.

At present, McLaren is not committing to him for 2019.

"Stoffel is doing a good job, working hard, developing and having results that are comparable to Fernando," team boss Eric Boullier said in Austria.

"We want him to continue to work as he has."

However, McLaren also has younger Lando Norris waiting in the wings, and there are question marks about whether Vandoorne can lead the team if Alonso retires.

"I do not answer questions that contain the word ’if’," Boullier smiled.

1997 world champion Villeneuve questions Vandoorne’s drive.

"It’s complicated," the Canadian told the Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

"His first grand prix was interesting but there wasn’t the next step," he said.

"I don’t know if it’s because there are political complications with Alonso or perhaps he’s just happy to have reached F1 and that’s enough for him," Villeneuve added.


