Ott Tänak claimed his second WRC victory after winning ADAC Rallye Deutschland on Sunday afternoon.

The 29-year-old Estonian, driving a Ford Fiesta, headed Andreas Mikkelsen’s Citroën C3 by 16.4sec after leading the four-day asphalt event since Friday.

Norway’s Mikkelsen fended off Sébastien Ogier, who finished a further 14.0sec behind in his Fiesta. The Frenchman moved back to the top of the FIA World Rally Championship standings with three rounds remaining.

Dani Sordo won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Hyundai i20. Esapekka Lappi took four points for second in a Toyota Yaris, with team-mate Jari-Matti Latvala claiming three in third place. Ogier and Craig Breen, driving a Citroën C3, took two and one point respectively.

