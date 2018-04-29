Ott Tänak claimed his third WRC career win with a comprehensive victory at YPF Rally Argentina on Sunday afternoon.

He dominated the tough dirt road rally in a Toyota Yaris after recovering from an early spin to win this fifth round of the FIA World Rally Championship by 37.7sec. It was the Estonian’s first victory for the Japanese manufacturer.

Belgium’s Thierry Neuville finished second in a Hyundai i20, 38.0sec ahead of Spanish team-mate Dani Sordo. Neuville closed the gap on championship leader Sébastien Ogier, who finished fourth, to 10 points.

Neuville won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points. Ogier took four points for second with Andreas Mikkelsen, driving an i20, scoring three in third. Tänak and Kris Meeke, driving a Citroën C3, took two and one point respectively.

