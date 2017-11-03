Logo
F1 - Vettel to skip 2018 Race of Champions

"My goal is to take Ferrari back to the top"


3 November 2017 - 09h40, by GMM 

Sebastian Vettel has counted himself out of next year’s running of the well-known Race of Champions event.

Fans of the fun annual event were surprised recently when it was announced that it would be held next January in the controversial Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Vettel is a Race of Champions regular, reportedly having attended every event since 2009.

But just days after losing the 2017 title to Lewis Hamilton, he has announced that he will not be attending Race of Champions next year.

Germany’s Sport Bild quoted the Ferrari driver as saying he will instead be working in the Ferrari simulator.

"My goal is to take Ferrari back to the top," said Vettel.

"I think it would be magical to take the title back to Maranello, just like Michael Schumacher managed to do. He still inspires me," said the 30-year-old.



