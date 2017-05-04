Logo
F1 - Vettel tips Barcelona boost for Red Bull

"There’s a lot of rumours around"


4 May 2017 - 10h45, by GMM 

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel has tipped his old team Red Bull to return to the top in formula one.

Currently, the 2017 title looks to be a fight between Ferrari - for whom former Red Bull driver Vettel now races - and Mercedes.

But after the opening four ’flyaway’ races, rumours are swirling that a ’B’ car in the works by Red Bull could be up to a full second per lap quicker for Barcelona.

"I think it (Spain) will be a very close race between Mercedes and us, and I also hope that Red Bull find some pace," said Vettel, who won all four of his titles for the energy drink owned team.

"There’s a lot of rumours around," the German added. "They are a strong team, they know how to build a quick car so I expect it’s a question of when rather than if."



