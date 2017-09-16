Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Vettel storms to Singapore pole ahead of Red Bulls

Lewis Hamilton only finished fifth


16 September 2017 - 16h08, by Olivier Ferret 

Sebastian Vettel took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix, beating Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo by over three tenths of a second. Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen was fourth as championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished fifth ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

The early pace in Q1 was set by Red Bull Racing, with Max Verstappen blasting past the opening P1 time of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by half a second. Daniel Ricciardo was following the Dutchman, however, and his time of 1:42.063 gave him top spot.

Verstappen was not to be denied, however, and after being edged out of second place by Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, the Dutch driver posted a lap of 1:42.010 to take back first place. In the late stages Fernando Alonso put in an excellent lap of 1:42.086 to take third place ahead of Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz and the second McLaren of Stoffel Vandoorne. Hamilton took sixth place, while the Ferraris of Raikkonen and Vettel went through in 11th and 12th places respectively.

There was trouble, though, for Felipe Massa. The Williams driver got out of shape on the entry to Turn20 and hit the wall hard with the right rear three-quarter. The immediate result was a puncture and he limped back to the pits. He managed to get back out on track in the final stages of the session, but though his lap was a decent 1:44.014 it was not good enough to save him and he slotted into 16th place, which eventually turned into 17th as the final times came through.

It meant he was eliminated along with 16th-placed Kevin Magnussen of Haas, 18th-placed Williams team-mate Lance Stroll, who also clipped the wall on his final run and the Saubers of Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson.

The first runs in Q2 also saw Verstappen in control, with the Red Bull driver knocking Vettel off top spot with a lap of 1:40.379. Team-mate Ricciardo’s opening flier yielded a solid time of 1:40.776 to put the Australian driver third ahead of Räikkönen, Hamilton, Vandoorne, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Sainz and Palmer.

In the drop zone as the final runs began were 11th-placed Alonso, followed by Force India’s Sergio Perez, Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat, the second Force India of Esteban Ocon and Haas’ Romain Grosjean.

And Alonso was the only one to make a significant enough improvement to escape the drop. The Spaniard crossed the line in 1:41.442, which initially was good enough for eighth. As more lap times flowed in he dropped one place but the time was good enough for him to edge into the final session.

Out though went Renault’s Jolyon Palmer. The Briton was unable to improve and he finished in P11 ahead of Perez, Kvyat, Ocon and Grosjean.

At the top of the order, Verstappen found a marginal improvement to secure his hold on P1, the Dutch driver posting a time of 1:40.332 on his second run. Ricciardo improved too, to 1:40.385, to seal a Red Bull 1-2 in Q2 just over a tenth ahead of Räikkönen and with Vettel fourth. Hamilton was fifth ahead of the impressive Vandoorne, while Hulkenberg was seventh ahead of Bottas, Alonso and Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz.

With Red Bull dominating, it might have been expected to see Verstappen to the fore again in the first runs in Q3. And the Red Bull man obliged with a P1 time of 1:40.814, with Ricciardo five hundredths of a second behind. Vettel, though, was pushing hard and the Ferrari driver stole past to take provisional pole by 0.145s.

Those three were the only drivers inside the 1m40s mark Räikkönen fourth on 1:40.069, a tenth clear of Hamilton and seven tenths ahead of fifth-placed Bottas.

And in the final runs, Vettel was inspired. The German found fractions of time right across the lap to cross the line in 1:39.491. Verstappen couldn’t compete and had to settle for second place with a time of 1:39.814. With Ricciardo heading into sector three and up on his team-mate it looked like Vettel’s tikme might be tested but the Australian lost time in sector three and finished third, the last man inside 1m40s, with a lap of 1:39.840, just 0.026s behind his team-mate.

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:43.336 1:40.529 1:39.491
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:42.010 1:40.332 1:39.814
03 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:42.063 1:40.385 1:39.840
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:43.328 1:40.525 1:40.069
05 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:42.455 1:40.577 1:40.126
06 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:43.137 1:41.409 1:40.810
07 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:42.586 1:41.277 1:41.013
08 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:42.086 1:41.442 1:41.179
09 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:42.222 1:41.227 1:41.398
10 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:42.176 1:41.826 1:42.056
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:42.472 1:42.107
12 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:43.594 1:42.246
13 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:42.544 1:42.338
14 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:43.626 1:42.760
15 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:43.627 1:43.883
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:43.756
17 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:44.014
18 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:44.728
19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:45.059
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:45.570


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Race (427 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Saturday (620 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Race (511 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Pre-race (280 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Saturday (654 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1