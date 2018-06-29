Logo
F1 - Vettel says crash criticism ’normal’

"You’re also trying to push the limits"


29 June 2018 - 10h12, by GMM 

Sebastian Vettel says he has arrived in Austria feeling "relaxed".

That is despite a barrage of criticism since his first lap crashes in Paul Ricard a week ago that cost him the championship lead.

"No, criticism in such a situation is normal. It’s normal for everything to be questioned very quickly these days," said the Ferrari driver.

German Vettel said every driver makes mistakes.

"You’re also trying to push the limits. Sometimes it works out and it’s great, sometimes it doesn’t," he added.

Ferrari is expecting a strong weekend in Spielberg, but so too is Mercedes.

Mercedes has brought its biggest upgrade of the season so far to the Red Bull Ring.

"I’m excited because until now we haven’t really bolted anything to the car this year," said championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

Home team Red Bull is also confident, and not just because Renault has brought a qualifying ’party mode’ for its engine for the first time ever.

Also favouring Red Bull at the Red Bull Ring is the addition of a third DRS zone.

"I cannot say if it helps us, but it won’t hurt us," smiled Daniel Ricciardo.


