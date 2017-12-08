Sebastian Vettel says he has no interest in Formula E.

The all-electric series has been increasing in popularity, and now has many car manufacturers, top sponsors and ex-F1 drivers on the grid.

But quadruple world champion Vettel insisted: "To me, this is not the future.

"E-mobility is currently very popular in the world, but anyone who is honest and identifies with motor racing does not think much of Formula E," he told the Swiss newspaper Blick.

"The cars are not very fast and many drivers who drive there tell me that the driving is not very exciting," the Ferrari driver added.