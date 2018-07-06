Logo
F1 - Vettel questions new DRS zone at Silverstone

"I’m a little confused"


6 July 2018 - 09h52, by GMM 

Sebastian Vettel has questioned the FIA’s decision to include fast corners in the new DRS zone at Silverstone.

Normally, a DRS zone is a straight line simply to improve chasing cars’ overtaking chances.

But for the British grand prix, a third DRS zone will include Silverstone’s first two fast corners, Abbey and Farm.

"I’m a little confused," said Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

"I don’t know what the intention is. We are talking about something only the cars with the biggest downforce will be able to do.

"If anything, this could just be an advantage for Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull, and I doubt that is the intention. So I don’t quite understand," he added.


