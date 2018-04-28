Logo
F1 - Vettel plays down talk about mystery lever

"I haven’t seen it"


28 April 2018 - 09h30, by GMM 

Sebastian Vettel has played down reports he might be getting an advantage in 2018 thanks to an extra lever on his steering wheel.

Earlier, it emerged that the FIA had been in touch with the Maranello team amid suspicions Ferrari us using special engine maps to blow exhaust to the rear wing.

It comes amid other reports that a mysterious extra lever had been discovered behind championship leader Vettel’s steering wheel.

When asked about the lever, German Vettel smiled: "I need to take a look.

"I haven’t seen it," he is quoted by Brazil’s Globo in Badku.

"They must have put it there without telling me. But I think it’s no big secret," Vettel added.



