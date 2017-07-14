Logo
F1 - Vettel plays down Silverstone engine boost

"It was a planned change but..."


14 July 2017 - 09h45, by GMM 

Sebastian Vettel has played down reports Ferrari will have a new engine specification this weekend at Silverstone.

Germany’s Bild newspaper claims the championship leader’s campaign will get a 15 horse power boost, but Vettel insisted: "I don’t know if it will make a big difference.

"It was a planned change but it shouldn’t change the hierarchy," he is also quoted by Italy’s Mediaset.

And Vettel’s teammate Kimi Raikkonen added: "We should be strong here, but it’s not a matter of the engine — it’s the overall package that makes the difference."



