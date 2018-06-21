Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Vettel not worried about thinner Pirelli tyres

"We found what made us so uncompetitive in Spain"


21 June 2018 - 09h27, by GMM 

New world championship leader Sebastian Vettel says he is confident ahead of the first French grand prix in a decade.

Having captured the lead in the drivers’ title standings by a single point in Canada, the German says his 2018 Ferrari "works wherever we go".

As for the Paul Ricard circuit, he admitted he has "absolutely no idea" what to expect of the returning F1 venue.

But Vettel is at least not overly worried about the thinner Pirelli tyres.

"We found what made us so uncompetitive in Spain," he said.

"The problem was not the new tyre, but how we prepared our car for them. We were wrong.

"That makes me confident that when we use these stiffer tyres again, we’ll know what to do," said Vettel.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Race (575 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Pre-race (308 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Friday (709 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Thursday (334 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC