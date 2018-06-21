New world championship leader Sebastian Vettel says he is confident ahead of the first French grand prix in a decade.

Having captured the lead in the drivers’ title standings by a single point in Canada, the German says his 2018 Ferrari "works wherever we go".

As for the Paul Ricard circuit, he admitted he has "absolutely no idea" what to expect of the returning F1 venue.

But Vettel is at least not overly worried about the thinner Pirelli tyres.

"We found what made us so uncompetitive in Spain," he said.

"The problem was not the new tyre, but how we prepared our car for them. We were wrong.

"That makes me confident that when we use these stiffer tyres again, we’ll know what to do," said Vettel.