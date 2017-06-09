Logo
F1 - Vettel not thinking about title win

"We have often seen how much can change over a season"


9 June 2017 - 13h59, by GMM 

F1’s title contenders do not want to talk about their championship battle, ahead of the seventh out of 20 races on the 2017 calendar.

After six races, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel is leading Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes by 25 races.

But German Vettel said in Montreal: "I do not want to think about the title at this point of the season."

However, he admitted he has a great car to drive this year.

"Our great strength is that we have a car that is fast on every kind of track," Vettel is quoted by Speed Week.

"But we have often seen how much can change over a season and we are still right at the beginning of the development of these cars."

As for Hamilton, his boss Niki Lauda last week warned that unless Vettel suffers a retirement, the points gap may become too big later in the season.

But Hamilton said: "My goal has never been to be the championship leader after Monaco. I want to be the leader after Abu Dhabi.

"I know it won’t be easy to make up those points, but so much can happen in the course of a season.

"Of course it’s not a comfortable position for us, but at the same time we can still win this championship," he added.

As for Mercedes’ recent issues, Hamilton said: "We are constantly learning about the tyres and we keep attacking.

"We have a lot of new things on the car. The fight is still in full swing," he added.



