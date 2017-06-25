Logo
F1 - Vettel not injured - spokeswoman

"There’s no reason for concern"


25 June 2017 - 11h50, by GMM 

Sebastian Vettel’s spokeswoman has played down rumours about an injury for the world championship leader.

At Baku, some have noticed that the Ferrari driver’s leg was bandaged.

But his media assistant Britta Roeske told Speed Week: "There’s no reason for concern.

"What people have seen was normal Kinesio taping. It is what Sebastian sometimes has, like many athletes," she explained.

Kinesio taping is commonly used by physiotherapists to support muscles and joints during healing.



