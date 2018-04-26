Logo
F1 - Vettel learned from 2017 Baku incident

"After the race I had the worst feeling"


26 April 2018 - 10h49, by GMM 

Sebastian Vettel says he has learned from the lessons of Baku a year ago.

F1 has touched down once again in Azerbaijan, where a year ago the Ferrari driver famously lost his cool and steered deliberately into Lewis Hamilton’s car during a safety car period.

"After the race I had the worst feeling," German Vettel told Welt newspaper.

"I had to grapple with it."

Ultimately, he concluded that it had been a pivotal moment in his failed championship challenge, but said to himself: "That’s the way it is in life.

"The things that you screwed up yourself hurt you the most," Vettel added.

But the quadruple world champion apparently learned from Baku 2017, and it may even have showed two weeks ago in China.

Then, Max Verstappen ran into him, but Vettel kept his cool and after the race praised the Dutchman for immediately apologising.

Vettel said: "I was quiet in the car, because I had to try to somehow bring the car to the finish in order to save at least a few points."



