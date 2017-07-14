Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Vettel keeps open mind about ’Shield’

"I don’t know how many laps I’ll have it for"


14 July 2017 - 08h25, by GMM 

Sebastian Vettel was keeping an open mind before giving the ’Shield’ cockpit protection design its track debut at Silverstone.

The German’s Ferrari has been fitted with the open-topped, polycarbonate windshield for the opening laps of Friday practice ahead of the British grand prix.

F1’s governing body says either the Shield or the controversial Halo concept will be mandatory in 2018.

"I don’t know how many laps I’ll have it for, but let’s see what sensations I will have," the championship leader said.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner urged F1 not to rush to introduce it.

"We have to ensure we do not violate our duty of care by not doing our homework thoroughly," he said.

"There are still quite a few points to clarify as I’m not sure it has been tested as extensively as the Halo or the Aeroscreen.

"I would prefer we went for an introduction in 2019," the Briton added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1