Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Vettel edges Räikkönen to claim 51st career pole in Bahrain

Hamilton 9th on the grid, Verstappen 15th!


7 April 2018 - 18h15, by Olivier Ferret 

Sebastian Vettel will make his 200th grand prix start from the front of the grid after the Ferrari driver claimed his 51st career pole at the Bahrain International Circuit ahead of team-mate Kimi Raikkonen and Mercedes Valtteri Bottas.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton finished in fourth place but the Mercedes driver will drop to P9 on the grid due to an unscheduled gearbox change.

Räikkönen set the early pace in Q1, his first flying laps, on soft compound Pirelli tyres, yielding a time of 1:29.951. Ferrari team-mate Vettel slotted into P2 a tenth behind the Finn, and Valtteri Bottas took third place with a lap of 1:29.275.

Fourth place was occupied by Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen but after a solid opening flyer it all went wrong for the Dutchman on his next quick lap. He lost control on the exit of Turn 2 and spun off at the following corner. He went nose first into the barriers, causing major damage to the left front of his car and the red flags were quickly shown.

When the action resumed the drivers needing improvement to secure passage to Q2 were 16th-placed Haas driver Romain Grosjean, McLaren’s Fernando Alonso in P17, followed by Williams Sergey Sirotkin, Sauber’s Charles Leclerc and the second Williams of Lance Stroll.

Alonso was the driver to progress, though only by virtue of having set a time of 1:30.530 before Grosjean matched the lap to the thousandth of a second. The Haas driver was left to rue a mistake late in his lap. Had he not erred the Frenchman might have finished the segment closer to seventh-placed team-mate Kevin Magnussen.

At the top of the order the top five drivers remained in the garage for the final runs of Q1 and Räikkönen led the way with his sole flying lap of 1:28.951.

In the first runs of Q2 Vettel got the better of this team-mate for the first time during the weekend, taking P1 with a lap of 1:28.341. Räikkönen slotted into P2 but was dropped down a spot when Hamilton took P2 a tenth off Vettel. Ricciardo found himself fourth ahead of Bottas and surprise package Pierre Gasly continued to shine for Toro Rosso with sixth place, in front of the Renault of Hulkenberg, the Haas of Magnussen, the second Renault of Sainz and tenth-placed Esteban Ocon of Force India.

In the drop zone ahead of the final runs were Sergio Perez, who had complained of a loss of energy on his first run, while P12 man Alonso was followed by team-mate Vandoorne, Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley and the unfortunate Verstappen.

And while they shuffled their order, none made it through to Q3 in the end, with Hartley rising to 11th ahead of Perez, Alonso, Vandoorne and Verstappen.

Vettel made the first move in Q3 but while he took P1 with a time of 1:29.196 there was a mistake in the final corner as he went marginally wide and kicked up dust. That allowed Räikkönen to sneak past and the Finn took provisional pole by 0.095s. Hamilton slotted into third, a tenth behind the top two, with Bottas fourth ahead of Ricciardo and Gasly.

There were no errors on Vettel’s second attempt, however, and he rose to the top of the order with a lap of 1:27.958. The German was the only man to dip below the 1m28s mark and he thus took his 51st pole with just over four hundredths of a second ahead of Räikkönen.

It might have been assumed that Hamilton would have a say in how the front of the grid was drawn, but in the end it was team-mate Bottas who took P3 as Hamilton failed to find an improvement.

With the champion set to drop to P9 on the grid due to his gearbox penalty, Ricciardo backed out of his final run, safe in the knowledge that his time was good enough for P5 in the session and P4 on the grid.

Behind them Gasly put in a superb lap to qualify in sixth place ahead of Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Ocon and Sainz.

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:29.060 1:28.341 1:27.958
02 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:28.951 1:28.515 1:28.101
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:29.275 1:28.794 1:28.124
04 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:29.396 1:28.458 1:28.220
05 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:29.552 1:28.962 1:28.410
06 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:30.121 1:29.836 1:29.329
07 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:29.594 1:29.623 1:29.358
08 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:30.260 1:29.187 1:29.570
09 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:30.338 1:30.009 1:29.874
10 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:29.893 1:29.802 1:29.986
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:30.412 1:30.105
12 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:30.218 1:30.156
13 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:30.530 1:30.212
14 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:30.479 1:30.525
15 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:29.374 -:—.---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:30.530
17 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:31.063
18 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:31.414
19 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:31.420
20 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:31.503


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Saturday (685 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Friday (625 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2018 F1 drivers helmets
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Race (332 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Pre-race (273 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Saturday (392 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Friday (733 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Thursday (692 photos)
Photos - The new Mercedes AMG GT R safety car
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1