Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Vettel denies Ferrari entering ’crisis’

"I don’t think so"


24 July 2017 - 14h15, by GMM 

Sebastian Vettel has denied Ferrari might be on the brink of a new ’crisis’.

The German is still leading the world championship by a single point, but the momentum has clearly shifted in Mercedes’ direction in the past few races.

Some in the Italian media suspect a new Ferrari ’crisis’ is on the horizon.

"I don’t think so," Vettel told La Repubblica.

"I do think Mercedes has recovered a lot of ground, but we are still fast — especially on Sundays.

"On Saturday we suffer too much, because when starting the races from behind it is not always possible to recover."

Vettel said he expected Ferrari to be slightly stronger at Silverstone recently, but he said there were positives about the performance of the red car.

"In the corners it behaves very well and is balanced. At Copse we were 10kph ahead of them.

"Maybe they are a little more efficient in aerodynamics, which this year counts for much, but in general we are there," he insisted.

F1 moves to Hungary this weekend for the last race before the August break, but Vettel is not sure it will be a ’decisive’ weekend.

"I don’t know about decisive, but I do think it will be very different (to Silverstone)," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1