F1 - Vettel contract speculation increases

"I have nothing to complain about"


25 June 2017 - 10h05, by GMM 

Speculation is mounting that Sebastian Vettel is on the cusp of extending his contract at Ferrari.

While earlier the championship leader was quiet about his expiring deal, he is now being quoted as being more open about his comfort at the Italian team.

"I have nothing to complain about," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Usually Germans always complain, even when they’re on holiday in Italy and the food and atmosphere are fantastic. But in this sense, I am not very German.

"I am happy with Ferrari," Vettel added.

As for a new deal, the quadruple world champion said: "There is nothing that speaks against it. I think there will be no surprises but there is also no rush."

But when asked what the holdup is, Vettel answered: "It’s not that we are waiting, I think the daily business is simply more important at the moment."

The German broadcaster RTL said September’s Italian grand prix at Monza could be the scene of an official announcement.

Vettel also told Bild am Sonntag newspaper: "It is nice if the president is behind me, but it’s not something we have to do now in the next few days.

"This also affects our team boss Maurizio Arrivabene and myself as well, and at the moment we have our hands full and it’s not the first thing on the list."



